It looks like Overwatch’s newest hero might be who—but not what—we thought. Fans speculated that the first-person shooter’s 28th hero could be Hammond, a Lunar companion to the genetically-engineered gorilla Winston. What came as a surprise this morning is the fact that the game’s new champion appears to be a rodent:

Years before the events in Overwatch, Winston and his fellow Lunar specimens rose up against their captors and took over the Horizon Lunar Colony where they lived as test subjects. Winston escaped. And it looks like there was another escapee named “Specimen 8,” listed as “not found” on one of the Horizon Lunar Colony map’s monitors. Players think this is Hammond. What does remain of Hammond on the map is some status information, a room he might have lived in and an escape plan involving a spherical ball:

Over the last few days, Blizzard has teased a gritty, back-alley location with graffiti that reads “No Bots” and “Horizon” under a monkey—which, to many, indicated that Hammond was coming and, probably, he’s a primate:



As of now, Kotaku is unsure of whether the hamster in a hamster ball teased today is Hammond. However, yesterday on the Overwatch subreddit, a player convincingly put the pieces together: Evidence around the Horizon Lunar Colony map suggests that Hammond lived in a cage (unlike Winston, who slept in a bed), ate carrots, traveled in a ball and could move through the ventilation. Big if true.

A rodent in a roving robot isn’t the biggest leap from Overwatch’s famed and never-released jetpack cat, a prototyped hero for the game. Game director Jeff Kaplan told GameSpot last year that the aerial feline went “too far.” And now, here we are, wondering whether Hammy the hamster will be BFFs with Soldier 76.

We will update with more details as they come.