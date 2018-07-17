Overwatch’s ridiculous new hamster hero—whom Kotaku will hereafter refer to as “Hammond,” not “WreckCecilia D'AnastasioToday 2:08pmFiled to: overwatchFiled to: overwatch82EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkOverwatch’s ridiculous new hamster hero—whom Kotaku will hereafter refer to as “Hammond,” not “Wrecking Ball”—will go live on July 24, Blizzard announced today. About the authorCecilia D'AnastasioCecilia D'AnastasioSenior reporter at KotakuEmailTwitterPostsKeysPGP Key