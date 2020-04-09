Overwatch’s newest hero, Echo, is bringing her brand of glowy blue justice to the live game on April 14. She’s been on the PC public test server since shortly after her announcement a few weeks ago. Her ult lets her transform into another hero of her choosing, so things are about to get wacky.
