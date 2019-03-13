Overwatch’s newest hero, combat medic Baptiste, is coming to live servers on March 19. He’ll presumably be accompanied by a slew of balance changes Blizzard has been testing, meaning that we could be looking at a big shake up to the game’s meta. Or not! We’ll find out next week.
