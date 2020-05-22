Overwatch Player Uses New Feature To Fuse Entire Team Into A Single, Hulking Monstrosity

Gif : Andy Bohan

Overwatch is, at its core, a game about teamwork. Individual heroes do their own things—Reinhardt shields, Mercy heals, and Genji dies—but they’re ultimately contributing to a greater whole. One player, Andy Bohan, has gone and made that idea all too literal. I’m talking “end of Akira” literal.



As part of the Overwatch public test server’s May 21 update, the Workshop—in which players can create their own custom modes—gained a new feature called “attach player.” Its function is pretty self-explanatory: According to the patch notes, it allows “one player to become stuck to another with a given offset, giving players the ability to carry other players around.” This in mind, Bohan decided to do what any of us would have in his position and combine entire Overwatch teams into pulsating rainbow death balls—singular entities controlled by multiple players.

To make this act of unholy science all the more repulsive, he drew on Overwatch’s most loathed meta, GOATS, creating what he describes as “1v1 GOATS,” a description that is... not technically untrue.

It is, of course, chaos, with hero blobs continuously swinging hammers, deploying shield bubbles, firing lasers, and charging off cliffs, all while clipping in and out of each other.

If you think about it, it’s basically GOATS, which was already centered on virtually unkillable balls of high-HP heroes, taken to its furthest logical conclusion. I guess what I’m saying is, get this into Overwatch League asap. Add it to hero pools. Make it so that there’s a one percent chance every week that all the heroes just stick together. You can’t tell me you wouldn’t watch that.

