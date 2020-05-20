Overwatch League tokens are back. Today, Blizzard announced viewers can now earn tokens when they view live matches either in the Overwatch League app or on Overwatchleague.com. Token drops have been absent ever since the League made the jump from Twitch to YouTube, forcing fans to spend real currency to obtain them.
