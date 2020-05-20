Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ash Parrish
Filed to:overwatch league
overwatch leagueTwitchYouTubemetapost
Screenshot: Blizzard (Kotaku)

Overwatch League tokens are back. Today, Blizzard announced viewers can now earn tokens when they view live matches either in the Overwatch League app or on Overwatchleague.com. Token drops have been absent ever since the League made the jump from Twitch to YouTube, forcing fans to spend real currency to obtain them.

