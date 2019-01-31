Overwatch League season two’s “all-access pass” will include first-person camera options for each player. The $14.99 package also includes other viewing options and bonuses, but fans have been requesting a first-person camera since the start of season one last year. Now they’ve got it. Well, if they’re willing to pay.
