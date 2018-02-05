GIF

In Overwatch, two teams of six compete to see who’s best at avoiding the payload and yelling at each other. Well, most of the time, anyway.



Thanks to a recently discovered glitch that allows you to spawn unlimited bots in custom game modes, players have been creating matches that are, shall we say, somewhat lopsided. Look at this madness from mazarisfx:

That poor, dumb flock of Reapers. All they wanted to do was run around in a comically large mob and flail their arms, occasionally turning intangible because it grants them a slight speed boost. Instead, they got mowed down like so many blades of edgy, edgy grass.

Here’s BartoTheTrashLord making mince-metal of countless Bastions and, in the process, sort of recreating a scene from Reinhardt’s CG movie:

It’s hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh noon, thanks to PrisXiro:

Advertisement

A player who apparently named themselves eatmyfacekek123 on purpose got creative with the glitch, which they claim to have discovered on their own, dreaming up a series of themed custom modes like “Cops and Robbers”:

“Zombie Apocalypse”:

And “Genji Hell”:

Lastly, Zed created what he calls “March of the Torblets,” a scene of serene majesty:

Go, little Torbjorns. Go where those Reapers could not.

Odds are, Blizzard will smash this glitch before long, because I imagine it puts extra strain on Overwatch’s servers. Until then, though, what a grand time it’s given us.