Blizzard is releasing a special Mercy skin where all the proceeds go to breast cancer research. Fans are in love with it, and have been drawing it non-stop.



This skin is part of a breast cancer awareness charity event that Blizzard is running through May 21st. Although there’s also a t-shirt, new sprays and charity streams, the fanbase is most excited for this brand new, pink Mercy skin. If you buy it, all of the proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

It’s awesome to see cancer survivors, their relatives and people enthusiastic about the cause throw in their support by drawing this skin:

Some people also like the skin because it’s incredibly cute. I mean, look at it. Mercy looks straight out of an anime.

Some fans even think this outfit would look good on some other characters.

Honestly, I think this is a great look for Solder 76, and I’d like to see it on other characters, likeAna, Zarya or Sombra. The coolest thing would be if Blizzard made a charity skin for all the characters, as breast cancer is a disease that can affect all women, and sometimes men as well. I can’t be mad about pink Mercy, though. Call me when there’s cosplay.