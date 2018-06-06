Symmetra’s rework has been blowing Overwatch players’ minds. For some fans, their favorite part are her new voice lines.



Today, numerous changes to Symmetra went live on PTR, including her new ultimate. This attack will create an enormous shield that cuts across the map, lasts for 15 seconds, and has 5,000 HP. It’s totally wild. Check out this video of YouTuber Unit Lost Gaming having a very calm reaction to the scale of this thing:

You might also notice that Symmetra says something new in Hindi when she generates that wall:

This is Symmetra’s new voice line that players hear when she ults. Anjali Bihmani, Symmetra’s voice actress has provided a helpful translation: “This is the ultimate reality.” The opposing team will hear the line as “Reality bends to my will” in English.

Hearing Symmetra’s new voice lines has been giving people their lives, myself included. While I love hearing Symmetra speak Hindi, “Reality bends to my will” is an incredibly baller thing to say.

