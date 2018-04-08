There’s a line of Rocket League car toys, but reader Kim has decided to branch them out a little and customise them into cars based on everything from Breath of the Wild to Overwatch to Spyro.



Most of them are Overwatch, and what’s cool about these is that despite them being based on existing models, so many of the cars look like the kind of car that Overwatch character would be driving anyway. Reaper and Soldier 76, I’m looking at you.

1 / 7

If Overwatch isn’t your thing then here’s the Zelda car:

Advertisement

And here’s Spyro:

You can check out the full range of Kim’s cars at her Etsy page.