Overwatch 2 Fans Have Thrown Sombra In Jail

Overwatch 2’s new season is one of its most robust. On top of adding the new Stadium mode and the game’s 43rd hero, the crossbow-wielding Freja, Blizzard also implemented hero bans for competitive play. Players who are queuing up for ranked matches can now vote to ban four heroes, with only two of them being allowed to fall in the same role. So you can’t vote to have your four least-favorite DPS heroes banned from one match, but you can maybe get one or two of them put in jail for the game.

I don’t usually play competitive matches, so I hadn’t been paying much attention to hero ban trends, but a friend who knows I sometimes play the hacking saboteur Sombra hit me up to let me know every match he had played one night had my girl banned. What I didn’t realize was that this had become a trend for the Overwatch 2 player base.

Look, as a lapsed Sombra main, I get it. I stopped using her as much after Blizzard reworked the character to no longer have infinite invisibility. The stealthy hero now has to utilize cover more often to get across the map undetected, and as much as I love my girl, I don’t have the patience for that. However, I imagine if people more dedicated to everyone’s least-favorite Talon agent have stuck with her, she’s still just as annoying to the enemy team as ever. Sombra’s hacking abilities can shut down team-wide setups with a flick of her wrist, and nobody likes worrying about her harassing the backline while cloaked. She is, by design, a bother. So if you have the option to remove that from the game, even only for one match, I know those bitter Widowmaker and Mercy players will swat that fly.

My deepest condolences to my Sombra-playing brethren. Just play Quick Play if you want to get back to hacking. I still probably won’t use her again unless Blizzard brings back her permanent invisibility. That change took the wind out of my sails, and I stopped playing Overwatch 2 as much after. But I’m getting back into the groove lately thanks to the Stadium mode, which brings back the chaotic fun of old Overwatch in a way that I can get behind.

