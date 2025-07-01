Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

We Were Getting Outriders 2 And Now We're Not

The People Can Fly loot shooter sequel was canceled over issues with Square Enix

Square Enix
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mutants in big armor fight in front of lightning.
Image: People Can Fly / Square Enix

Last month, developer People Can Fly announced that work on a game codenamed Gemini was being suspended over issues with the publisher regarding payment and communication. The publisher was believed to be Square Enix, and fans speculated that the project in question was a sequel to Outriders, a surprisingly good 2021 loot shooter. According to new reporting, Gemini was indeed Outriders 2 and the recording of motion capture for the game’s sci-fi story was underway when it was canned.

Suggested Reading

Eyes of Wakanda's Sneak Peek Doesn't Clarify If Black Panther Will Show Up
Monster Hunter Wilds' Superman Dive Is Your Best Defensive Technique, If You Use It Correctly
How Do You Start 'The Champions' Ballad' In Breath Of The Wild?
I Didn’t Play Final Fantasy XVI ‘Right,’ And That’s OK
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Eyes of Wakanda's Sneak Peek Doesn't Clarify If Black Panther Will Show Up
Monster Hunter Wilds' Superman Dive Is Your Best Defensive Technique, If You Use It Correctly
How Do You Start 'The Champions' Ballad' In Breath Of The Wild?
I Didn’t Play Final Fantasy XVI ‘Right,’ And That’s OK
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

News first came by way of TheThumbWars which reported that the sequel was “nearly finished” before it was put on ice over disputes with Square Enix. A report from Insider Gaming corroborated that Gemini is Outriders 2, but reported, based on development materials it reviewed, that People Can Fly was still in the middle of recording motion capture for the third-person shooter. According to TheThumbWars, the project’s developers didn’t really know about the publisher’s issues until it was being shelved.

Advertisement

Related Content

Outriders Studio Blames Square Enix's 'Lack Of Communication' For New Game Being Put On Ice
Everything We Know About Square Enix's Visions Of Mana

Related Content

Outriders Studio Blames Square Enix's 'Lack Of Communication' For New Game Being Put On Ice
Everything We Know About Square Enix's Visions Of Mana

The first Outriders was a grim shooter about settlers on an alien planet who develop mysterious mutations and go to war with one another. It was a bit like Borderlands through the lens of Heart of Darkness, with third-person combat that revolved around gear drops and magic powers. It had the whiff of a live-service grind which repelled some players at launch and left others feeling like its endgame was a bit light on repayable content, but it offered a decent multiplayer story campaign elevated by some of the most fun I’ve had with third-person shooting in a long time.

Advertisement

It was the type of AA-going-on-AAA franchise that deserved a second shot to see how it could grow and where the developers might take the formula next, especially if it was free of having to disguise itself as a live-service shooter to convince a publisher to greenlight it in the heyday of Destiny 2. It’s unclear if there’s still an outside chance Outriders 2 could eventually see the light of day under a new publisher, but that seems unlikely. Square Enix is currently in the midst of a three-year plan to double down on its biggest franchises and pull back from riskier outside bets. The first Outrdiers reportedly didn’t turn a profit in its first year.

Advertisement

After multiple rounds of layoffs, People Can Fly is currently doing co-development support on Gears of War: E-Day and is working with Krafton and Sony on other new games as well. I just wish one of them was Outriders 2.

.