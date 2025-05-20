Call Of Duty: Black Ops Dev's New PlayStation Studio Looking For Artist With 'Advanced Expertise' In Generative AI

Dark Outlaw Games is a new PlayStation studio born out of the ashes of Deviation Games and led by developer Jason Blundell, best known for Call of Duty: Black Ops’ hit Zombies mode. The team is looking for a concept artist for its first project, but not just any concept artist. A new job listing on Sony’s website lists “advanced expertise” with generative AI tools as one of the basic qualifications.

First spotted by The Game Post, the listing reads, “We are seeking a Senior Concept Artist to join our LA studio, reporting directly to our Art Director. The ideal candidate is proactive, with strong skills in digital illustration, 3D modeling, character design, graphic design, experience with generative AI tools, and passionate about making games. Help us create our next AAA title—one that will truly stand apart from the rest!”



In the qualifications section, the listing points to a requirement for “advanced expertise in using generative AI tools such as Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, ChatGPT, or similar platforms.” In the duties section, the listing says one of the concept artist’s jobs will be to “Refine and polish 2D artwork created by both human artists and generative AI tools.”

The new job listing at the Sony-owned studio comes after a recent GDC 2025 survey found that companies are moving ahead with AI tools whether their employees agree with using them or not. Concerns about the technology range from the ethics of using tools trained on stealing other people’s work to worries about continued layoffs as companies seize on the hype around generative AI to cut workforces. Anecdotally at least, artists and writers appear to have been particularly hard hit in the most recent waves of mass game industry layoffs.

“I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content,” PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst told the BBC in December. “Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial.” It was revealed earlier this year that Sony had at least experimented with turning its Horizon Zero Dawn hero Aloy into an AI-powered chatbot.

Meanwhile, finished games that incorporate AI-generated assets have been forced to disclose the practice on storefronts like Steam. Call of Duty is one of the franchises frequently dunked on by fans for making use of what appear to be AI-generated cosmetics, player cards, and marketing materials.

