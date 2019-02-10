Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Screenshot: ANN

Out of the 33 people injured in the Kyoto Animation fire, 27 of them have returned to work, Kyodo News reports. The tragic fire has left 36 dead. The 41-year-old man suspected of starting the blaze has been taken into police custody.

