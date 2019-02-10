Out of the 33 people injured in the Kyoto Animation fire, 27 of them have returned to work, Kyodo News reports. The tragic fire has left 36 dead. The 41-year-old man suspected of starting the blaze has been taken into police custody.
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.