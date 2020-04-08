Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Chris Person
1

Our own Mike Fahey is about to stream Final Fantasy VII Remake over in Twitch, knocking out some low-spoiler sidequests in the Sector 7 Alums. Join us in the chat! And as always, follow us on Twitch for more streams as they happen.

Advertisement
Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home With People

7 Years Improving Some League Of Legends Cosplay

Google Stadia Pro Goes Free For Two Months

Everything Shown During Today's Inside Xbox