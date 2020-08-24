Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Our First Look At The Dragon's Dogma Anime

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:dragon's dogma
dragon's dogmacapcomnetflixanimekotaku core
4
Save
Gif: Dragon’s DOgma

Announced last month, we’re getting our first look today at the upcoming anime adaptation of Dragon’s Dogma.

The series releases on Netflix on September 17.

Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I Love How Skaters Get Hype In Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

You Love But Also Hate To See Fall Guys Players Banding Together To Stop Hackers

Giant Batman Cosplay Is A Work Of Art

Our Favorite Photos From Cosplay's All-Star Weekend

DISCUSSION

iwassayingboo-urner
I Was Saying Boo-urner

Whoa, boy. Some of those monsters would have looked at home in an episode of Beast Wars.