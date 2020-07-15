Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon's dogma
dragon's dogmacapcomnetflixanimemetapost
1
Save
Image: Netflix

An anime adaptation of the Capcom action role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma is coming to Netflix. It is set to debut September 17 with Netflix noting, “Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse.”

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Ghost Of Tsushima: The Kotaku Review

Google Announces Stadia Is Getting More Games, But Not Much Else

Hello Hi

Someone Created A Roller Coaster That Syncs Perfectly With Bohemian Rhapsody