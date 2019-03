Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Othercide is a horror-themed take on XCOM-like turn-based strategy. It focuses on “the sacrifices you must make to prevent reality from shattering”—so, you know, light, easygoing fare that’s only as serious as few heart attacks. There’ll be a system that lets you interrupt enemy attacks, which sounds interesting. It’s out later this year. Â