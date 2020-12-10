Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Open Roads
Open Roads is the next game from Tacoma developer Fullbright, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It features voice work by Keri Russell (The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelieveable) and looks very pretty.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

popsiclezeratul
popsiclezeratul

It doesn’t feel like a game (what a shock coming from Fullbright, right? /sarcasm). It feels like a commercial for a feminine hygiene product or some new drug from a pharmaceutical company.