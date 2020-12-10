Open Roads is the next game from Tacoma developer Fullbright, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It features voice work by Keri Russell (The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelieveable) and looks very pretty.
Open Roads is the next game from Tacoma developer Fullbright, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It features voice work by Keri Russell (The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelieveable) and looks very pretty.
DISCUSSION
It doesn’t feel like a game (what a shock coming from Fullbright, right? /sarcasm). It feels like a commercial for a feminine hygiene product or some new drug from a pharmaceutical company.