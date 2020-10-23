Mild spoilers for the game -

I know that so many of these ‘western RPG’ games are starting to snip out the relationship bits, and this game found itself in a weird place because there was a romance arc but it wasn’t ‘your’ romance.

Lately I keep snagging these ‘Bioware-esque’ games and realizing how important having multiple romantic possibilities are to me wanting to replay the game. I finished Outer Worlds and have not had any real interest in replaying for the story.