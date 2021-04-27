One U.S. Dollar Will Buy You Unlimited Invincibility In Capcom Arcade Stadium

Image : Capcom

Having a hard time with the classic games of Capcom Arcade Stadium? Well, the developers have just the thing for you: paid invincibility.

Starting on May 25, Capcom Arcade Stadium players will be able to enable invincibility across its 32 games for just a buck. That’s coincidentally the same day the collection arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam after a brief stint of Switch exclusivity, so perhaps Capcom thinks that folks on the more powerful platforms will need the help.

I’m not quite sure why this kind of invulnerability is necessary when you can drop endless virtual quarters into Capcom Arcade Stadium’s machines, but hey, maybe I’ll finally be able to see the ending of Ghouls ‘n Ghosts this way.



Also coming to Capcom Arcade Stadium is a paid bundle of bezel artwork that can fill out the sides of the screen while playing the old-school games in their original resolutions.

Attempts to nickel and dime owners aside, Capcom Arcade Stadium is a neat little retrospective of the company’s history, and the developers have teased the prospect of more games being released in the future. Just give me Cadillacs and Dinosaurs and we’ll be cool, Capcom.