Screenshot : Street Festa

One of Japan’s biggest cosplay gatherings, the Nipponbashi Street Festa in Osaka, will not be held this year due to coronavirus concerns. The Street Festa has been held annually since 2005 and draws as many as 200,000 people. This year’s event was supposed to kick off on March 15. There are no plans to reschedule.