One Monster RPG is a game in which you raise a slime as though it was your own... so you can kill it. You play as a level 99 hero who’s on the tantalizing cusp of level 100, but there’s only one monster left in the world, and it’s history’s scrawniest slime. So you lead the slime around, letting it devour animals, people, and eventually buildings, until it’s powerful enough to get you that last iota of XP. Were you the real monster all along? Definitely! But you’re level 100 and everybody else is dead, so it’s not like anyone can give you shit about it. You can download One Monster RPG for free on Itch.io.

