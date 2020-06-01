Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
One Japanese Bus Company's Solution To Travel In The Covid-19 Era

Brian Ashcraft
Gif: NHK
Willer Express is an overnight highway bus company that transports travels between locations like Tokyo and Osaka. For many, being on a bus for a long period of time sounds worrisome during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kotaku previously introduced the company’s space buses.

As NHK reports, the bus company is trying its best to ensure the safety of passengers. The bus driver, decked out in a face shield and mask, checks each passenger’s temperature before boarding. In each seat, there is a white disposable cover attached to the gray sleep shade that passengers can use for social distancing, and the air on the bus is also filtered approximately every five minutes. These seem like good steps, I guess.

However, I wonder if face covers like this will be introduced on airplanes. The sleep shades probably seem okay if you were sleeping (that’s what they were used for pre-covid), but otherwise, with the added disposable cover they look even more unpleasant for claustrophobes. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

