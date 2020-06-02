On Twitter, Japanese PlayStation Fans React To The PS5 Showcase Delay With Support

Yesterday, Sony announced it was delaying the PS5 showcase. On Twitter, the reaction among Japanese fans has largely been supportive.
As pointed out by YouTuber Gaijinhunter, the replies to PlayStation Japan’s tweet in which the delay was announced are, for the most part, overwhelmingly understanding. I saw a few incendiary remarks on Japanese game blogs, but on Twitter, many PlayStation fans in Japan seem to support Sony’s decision.
The Japanese statement is slightly different from the English language one, but the jist is generally the same. Below is a translation of the Japanese statement:
The PlayStation 5 video event scheduled for Friday, June 6 will be delayed. We believe that gamers worldwide are excited for a first look at the PS5 games, but in light of the current situation in the world, we decided that now is not the appropriate time. Thank you for your understanding.
The following are translations of some of the replies:
“I guess this is due to the protests? Well, there’s no other choice. I’ll wait!”
“Because things are as they are now, I wanted a happy topic, but there’s no choice.”
“This is because of the protests? Well, this is probably the correct decision.”
“The replies are so kind.”
“I’m happy there are more things I can look forward to in the future!”
“I’ll wait a long time. A time when there are fires, looting, beatings, and tumult in protests is no time for a new game hardware announcement.”
“Oh no.”
“Ah...America, huh... It’ll be the best when we gamers all over the world can share the excitement at the same time.”
“Not really asking for this kind of self-restraint, but there’s no other choice.”
“Whenever is fine. Right now, people’s lives are more important.”
“The [PlayStation] headquarters is in the US, so there’s no other option!”
“Please make something better than the PS4 because for my next game console, I’m thinking of getting the PS5.”
“I’m annoyed. I was looking forward to it.”
“No worries (tears).”
“I’m waiting patiently.”
“I guess the impact of the protests is bigger than coronavirus...”
“Noooooooooooooo. This is a huge bummer!”
“It’s okay! I’m looking forward to it!”
“Why!!!”
“I’ll wait as long as you like.”
“I’d buy the PS5 even if it costs a thousand bucks.”
“Coronavirus? The protests? I, however, am annoyed... These are the reasons why I wanted you to hold the showcase, for real.”
“It’s okay!”
“Make an event just for Japan with Japanese game makers.”
“I haven’t lost any of my excitement! I’ll keep my enthusiasm charged until the next event!”
“Stop the protests.”
“All good things come to those who wait.”
“This is a bummer. I was looking forward to it.”
“There’s no other choice.”
“Take your time. We can wait however long you like.”
“Make no mistake, this was a good decision.”
“This is totally fine.”
“There’s no other choice. There’s no one at fault.”
“I respect Sony’s decision.”
“Anonymous might leak it!”
“A decisive call.”
“I’m glad it an official acknowledgment of what’s going on was made. I’m looking forward to it.”
“There’s no other choice.”
“Oh...this is a shock. I’ll wait.”
“I’ll definitely buy, so no need to do the unreasonable. It’s okay!”
“Roger that! Whenever it’s held, I’ll be waiting.”
“This is serious. Well, there isn’t another option.”
“The foreign replies to this are getting awful, but the Japanese ones are nice. I thought everyone was kind, so thank you to those who replied.”
“I’ll grab a seat and wait.”
“It’s a shame it’s being delayed, but this is a time to put importance on human life, so there’s no other option.”
“I’ll wait. I’m looking forward to it, and there’s no other choice right now.
“[Because of] The stuff in America? ...Well, I think this is a good call. A company that makes wonderful things is filled with good people.”
“I’ll wait forever.”