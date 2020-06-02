On Twitter, Japanese PlayStation Fans React To The PS5 Showcase Delay With Support

Screenshot : PlayStation Blog Japan

Yesterday, Sony announced it was delaying the PS5 showcase. On Twitter, the reaction among Japanese fans has largely been supportive.



As pointed out by YouTuber Gaijinhunter, t he replies to PlayStation Japan’s tweet in which the delay was announced are, for the most part, overwhelmingly understanding. I saw a few incendiary remarks on Japanese game blogs, but on Twitter, many PlayStation fans in Japan seem to support Sony’s decision.

The Japanese statement is slightly different from the English language one, but the jist is generally the same. Below is a translation of the Japanese statement:

The PlayStation 5 video event scheduled for Friday, June 6 will be delayed. We believe that gamers worldwide are excited for a first look at the PS5 games, but in light of the current situation in the world, we decided that now is not the appropriate time. Thank you for your understanding.

