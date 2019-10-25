Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
PodcastSplitscreen
Maddy Myers
Filed to:metapost
1.3K
Save

On this week’s Kotaku Splitscreen, staff editor Natalie Degraffinried comes on to discuss the best and worst exercise games with me and Kirk, from Ring Fit Adventure (fun!) to Wii Fit (ehh) to Dance Dance Revolution (classic). Get the MP3 here.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in kotaku splitscreen

Disco Elysium Lets You Choose Your Character's Dialogue And Also Their Thoughts
Apple Arcade Seems Like The Future Of Gaming, For Better Or Worse
What's Your Weirdest Video Game Ritual?

About the author

Maddy Myers
Maddy Myers

Managing editor, Kotaku.

TwitterPosts