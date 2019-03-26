On the first episode of its new web series, ID@Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft announced that Killer Queen Black, Outer Wilds, and Blazing Chrome will all be available on Game Pass the dame day they launch. All of them are due to release sometime before the end of 2019.
