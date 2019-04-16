On March 4, 2022, Warner Bros. and Mojang will be releasing a Minecraft movie. It’s about a teenage girl and “her unlikely group of adventurers. “After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.” It’s directed by Peter Sollett (Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist).
On March 4, 2022, Warner Bros. and Mojang will be releasing a Minecraft movie. It’s about a teenage girl and “her unlikely group of adventurers. “After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.” It’s directed by Peter Sollett (Nick & Nora’s Infinite Playlist).