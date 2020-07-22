On July 29th, Nintendo Online subscribers will have the chance to play Pokkén Tournament DX for free. The announcement comes in the midst of the Pokémon Players Cup, giving spectators the chance to get in on the action themselves. The trial lasts until 11:59 P.M. on August 4th.
DISCUSSION
I’m honestly a little surprised TPC never gave this game additional DLC packs.