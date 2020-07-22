Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:pokken tournament
pokken tournamentpokken tournament dxnintendo switch onlinekotakucore
1
Save
Screenshot: Nintendo

On July 29th, Nintendo Online subscribers will have the chance to play Pokkén Tournament DX for free. The announcement comes in the midst of the Pokémon Players Cup, giving spectators the chance to get in on the action themselves. The trial lasts until 11:59 P.M. on August 4th.

Advertisement
Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The Best Dreamcast Games

'I Have Billions In The Bank': A Sex Worker's Life In Animal Crossing

Rocket League Is Going Free-To-Play And Leaving Steam

DISCUSSION

firedragon400
MegaBlastoise

I’m honestly a little surprised TPC never gave this game additional DLC packs.