On-Demand Printing For New Pokémon Snap Comes To Japanese Convenience Stores

Image : The Pokemon Company

Starting April 30, Lawson convenience stores across Japan will be offering a New Pokémon Snap printing service. That way players can print out their favorite snaps.



As the official site (via Yahoo! News and Nintendo Life) explains, the game data needs to be transferred to a smart device or PC. Then, users access the special New Pokémon Snap site on Lawson’s printing service and receive a number. They take that number to their local Lawson and can print out their photos on stickers and photo paper.

The service, of course, is not free, with the stickers costing 250 yen to 400 yen ($2.30 to $3.67) and the photos costing between 200 yen and 350 yen ($1.83 to #3.21), depending on size.

This seems like a modern version of Pokémon Snap Station, which let Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Stadium players print images from their game cartridges.