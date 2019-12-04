Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nintendo switch online
686
5
Save

On December 12 another wave of classic games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. From the SNES there’ll be Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star and Breath of Fire II, while for the NES there’s Journey to Silius and Crystalis.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts