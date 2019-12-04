On December 12 another wave of classic games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. From the SNES there’ll be Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star and Breath of Fire II, while for the NES there’s Journey to Silius and Crystalis.
On December 12 another wave of classic games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. From the SNES there’ll be Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out!!, Kirby Super Star and Breath of Fire II, while for the NES there’s Journey to Silius and Crystalis.
About the author
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.