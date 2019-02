Wrap it up. Nearly three years after it was first released, and long after I stopped playing the actual game, my one and only Overwatch request has come true, and so there is no need for any further merchandise.

There’s a Figma based on Mercy coming next year.



Selling for $90 (!) from Blizzard’s online store, it’ll be out “by the end of Q1 2020".



She comes with two faces, both her weapons, a bunch of hands, her staff opens and closes and her wings are able to deploy.