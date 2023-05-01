Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Fine Art

Maybe We Shouldn't Go Back To The Moon After All

Tonight's Fine Art looks at the work of Korean artist OHA

By
Luke Plunkett
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Moon robots
Image: OHA

Humans are going back to the Moon! NASA’s Artemis program is going to send a bunch of astronauts to the Lunar surface in the coming years, initially for Moon business, but later to start work on the eventual journey to Mars. It’s exciting stuff, but as this art series shows, it can’t hurt to pack a few extra pieces of equipment when they get up there. Just in case.

Watch
Let's Talk About Gotham Knights’ Predictable Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Supernatural Drama Is An Early Anime Of The Year Contender
Thursday 3:30PM
Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns
April 24, 2023

Korean artist OHA has produced this series of pieces called MOONPIT, which is about...a giant pit on the Moon. The story goes that a Lunar expedition in the near future, not too dissimilar to Artemis, discovers a mysterious hole inside a crater. A hole that doesn’t look like it’s a natural occurrence.

Advertisement

That’s about the gist of it—this is a series of images, not a short story—but it’s incredible stuff. I’m a huge fan of the chicken-legged “mechs” that the astronauts are using to walk around in, with their massively-exaggerated sun visors stretching all the way around their heads, which look fantastic, yet at the same time like something NASA would actually cook up. And I’m an even bigger fan of those bigger robots/mechs later on, with their long arms and serious firepower.

You can see more of OHA’s work at their ArtStation page.

Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only
Up to 50% Off
Amazon Pet Day: 48 Hours Only

Huge Discounts
There are savings on everyday items you already buy, and savings on the things you’ve been waiting for a sale on to spoil your pet with.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA
Advertisement
Image for article titled Maybe We Shouldn&#39;t Go Back To The Moon After All
Image: OHA