Illustration : Julia Li

Julia Li is an artist with a love for the greatest anime ever told, where fighter jets transform and intergalactic cultural wars are won through the power of song.



Advertisement

You can see more of Julia’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration : Julia Li

Advertisement

Illustration : Julia Li

Illustration : Julia Li

Illustration : Julia Li

Illustration : Julia Li

Advertisement

Illustration : Julia Li

Illustration : Julia Li

Advertisement

Illustration : Julia Li