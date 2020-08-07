Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Julia Li is an artist with a love for the greatest anime ever told, where fighter jets transform and intergalactic cultural wars are won through the power of song.

You can see more of Julia’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Illustration for article titled Oh Rick
Illustration: Julia Li
Man, where’s that live action film at...