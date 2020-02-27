Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Oh Hey, Granblue Fantasy Versus Is Coming To Steam March 13

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Granblue Fantasy
Illustration: Cygames

Granblue Fantasy Versus, the gorgeous Arc System Works fighting game based on the popular mobile role-playing game, isn’t just for PlayStation 4 players anymore. Cygames has announced that a Steam version of the anime brawler is dropping March 13, a mere 10 days after its North American PS4 debut. Surprise?

Announced in a post on the official Japanese website (via Siliconera), the PC version of Granblue Fantasy Versus won’t feature cross-play and doesn’t come with the bonus codes for the mobile game included with the PlayStation 4 copy. Otherwise, it’s the same game that folks in Japan, Asia, and impatient importers have been enjoying since earlier this month. I’ve been playing a bit myself, and PC players are in for a treat.

Screenshot: Cygames (Kotaku

Meanwhile, Australia and Europe still have to wait until March 27 for the console version. Sorry, you guys.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

