Oh Great Ganon's Back

Illustration : January Sun

January Sun is an artist at Bardel, an animation studio that’s worked on everything from Magic The Gathering to Viva Pinata to Space Jam.



Oh, and just so you know in one of the Zelda pics below , that’s older Link meeting younger Link after some time travel shenanigans, not Link and his son/dad!

You can see more of January’s stuff at her Instagram page.

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

Illustration : January Sun

