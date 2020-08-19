Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Oh Great Ganon's Back

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Oh Great Ganons Back
Illustration: January Sun
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
January Sun is an artist at Bardel, an animation studio that’s worked on everything from Magic The Gathering to Viva Pinata to Space Jam.

Oh, and just so you know in one of the Zelda pics below, that’s older Link meeting younger Link after some time travel shenanigans, not Link and his son/dad!

You can see more of January’s stuff at her Instagram page.

Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Illustration: January Sun
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION