So Puma has had the Nintendo license for a little while now, and where their first Mario shoes were a miss, their second attempts were an improvement. These next ones though, with an Animal Crossing theme, are easily the best yet.



They’re a Puma Wild Rider silhouette, and are the first in three pairs that Nintendo and the German athletic company have coming. The colours are perfect, the Animal Crossing branding is perfect, the suede is perfect, everything about these is great, right down to the gum sole, which I am forever a sucker for.

In addition to the shoes, there will also be a line of merch with a similar energy, like this hoodie. There’s no release date for any of this, but when it does, most of it will release in both kids and adults sizing.