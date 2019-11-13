Oculus Rift’s John Carmack is stepping down from his role as CTO of the VR company to try something new: artificial general intelligence, which he says is “possible, enormously valuable, and...I have a non-negligible chance of making a difference there.”
Oculus Rift’s John Carmack is stepping down from his role as CTO of the VR company to try something new: artificial general intelligence, which he says is “possible, enormously valuable, and...I have a non-negligible chance of making a difference there.”
Share This Story
About the author
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.