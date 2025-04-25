Wait, Just How Long Is Oblivion Remastered?

The Elder Scrolls ranks among the most beloved role-playing franchises of all time, so it makes sense that the internet has been absolutely in love with the re-release of one of its most popular entries, Oblivion. After years of speculation, Oblivion Remastered has finally landed, bringing with it vastly improved visuals and a host of quality-of-life improvements.

Whether it’s your first time playing this classic RPG, or if you’re diving back in after a long time away, you might be a little intimidated by a game as large as Oblivion. How much time will you need to set aside to jump into this massive open-world RPG? Let’s get into it.

How long is Oblivion Remastered?

Oblivion Remastered’s main quest can be completed in about 20-25 hours, while engaging in a majority of its side-quests can push that number well past 70-80 hours. And if you’re a true completionist who wants to see and do literally everything in Oblivion Remastered, you can probably manage to get around 150-200 hours of total gameplay from this trip to Cyrodil.

Of course, this is ignoring the fact that Oblivion Remastered also comes with the “Knights of the Nine” and “Shivering Isles” expansion packs, which include their own substantial campaigns to work through. Completing both expansions in full can add over 40 more hours of questing, exploring, and monster slaying to your time with the game.

Oblivion Remastered is a massive role-playing experience with so much to see and do that it’s hard to say just how long it will take you, specifically, to see it through to the end. Do you want to focus solely on its main quests? Do you want to tackle some of its side-quests? Do you want to explore every nook and cranny of its dense open world? It’s all up to you and your playstyle.

Clearly, there’s no shortage of content in Oblivion Remastered, so if you’re looking for a vast open-world adventure at a reasonable price, you can pick up a copy of it right now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows PC for $49.99.

