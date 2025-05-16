Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Crash Course

Contract And Cure Vampirism In Oblivion Remastered For The Ultimate Nightlife Experience

Don’t expect a dark romance story here. It’s just blood and a distinct lack of sunlight

By
Bradnon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The hidden safe house of the Order of the Virtuous Blood in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Whether you just finished binge-watching the entire Underworld franchise, dove into some classic vampiric lore such as Carmilla, or just want your fifteenth playthrough of Oblivion to feel slightly different, vampirism is always an option. It’s not the best option. But it’s an option!

Suggested Reading

PlayStation's Fairgame$ Reportedly Delayed As Studio Head Leaves
Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
GTA 6 Needed More Time To Achieve Vision With 'No Limits' And Probably Won't Be Delayed Again
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

PlayStation's Fairgame$ Reportedly Delayed As Studio Head Leaves
Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
GTA 6 Needed More Time To Achieve Vision With 'No Limits' And Probably Won't Be Delayed Again
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

1. How to become a vampire in Oblivion Remastered
2. How to cure vampirism

How to become a vampire

A vampire in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

One Of The Best Vampire Games Ever Made Is Less Than $10 Right Now
New Zelda-Like Is A Fun '90s Cartoon Take On Killing Vampires

Related Content

One Of The Best Vampire Games Ever Made Is Less Than $10 Right Now
New Zelda-Like Is A Fun '90s Cartoon Take On Killing Vampires

If you’re dead set on becoming dead, there are a handful of ways to contract Porphyric Hemophilia, otherwise known as vampirism in Oblivion Remastered. The most accessible way is to encounter and fight a vampire. It’s a small chance, but in a close-quarters brawl, there’s always the risk that the vampire infects you with the virus. We’re not entirely sure how, maybe his blood or spit winds up in your eye, but the risk is there.

Advertisement

Fighting isn’t a guaranteed path to vampirism, though. I fought and killed four vampires in hand-to-hand combat, no sword or shield, and still didn’t contract the disease.

Advertisement

If you want a guaranteed method for contracting vampirism, however, there are a few options available to you during some sidequests:

  • Vicente Valtieri (Dark Brotherhood) offers vampirism upon completing all contracts for him.
  • Eating the Beating Heart from Msirae Faythung in Mehrunes’ Razor infects you with Porphyric Hemophilia and Cannibal’s Prion.
  • Join the Order of the Virtuous Blood, a local vampire-slaying guild in Imperial City Temple District, to encounter vampires early.
Advertisement

How to cure vampirism

The exterior of the Arcane University in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

No matter how you contracted Porphyric Hemophilia in Oblivion Remastered, there’s only one surefire way to cure the affliction: magic. You must visit and speak to Raminus Polus at the Arcane University in Imperial City.

From Raminus, it’s a whole slew of different tasks and referrals, including Count Janus Gassildor of Skingrad, before you’ll wind up with the ingredients and potion necessary for a Cure Vampirism Potion.

Advertisement

Once you complete the quest, which involves acquiring Grand Soul Gems, a list of ingredients, and enlisting the Countess, you must still pay for the concoction. It ranges in price from 250 gold to 10,000 gold, depending on your level.

Best of luck, blood-sucker!


Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.