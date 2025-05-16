Contract And Cure Vampirism In Oblivion Remastered For The Ultimate Nightlife Experience

Whether you just finished binge-watching the entire Underworld franchise, dove into some classic vampiric lore such as Carmilla, or just want your fifteenth playthrough of Oblivion to feel slightly different, vampirism is always an option. It’s not the best option. But it’s an option!

1. How to become a vampire in Oblivion Remastered

2. How to cure vampirism

How to become a vampire

If you’re dead set on becoming dead, there are a handful of ways to contract Porphyric Hemophilia, otherwise known as vampirism in Oblivion Remastered. The most accessible way is to encounter and fight a vampire. It’s a small chance, but in a close-quarters brawl, there’s always the risk that the vampire infects you with the virus. We’re not entirely sure how, maybe his blood or spit winds up in your eye, but the risk is there.

Fighting isn’t a guaranteed path to vampirism, though. I fought and killed four vampires in hand-to-hand combat, no sword or shield, and still didn’t contract the disease.

If you want a guaranteed method for contracting vampirism, however, there are a few options available to you during some sidequests:

Vicente Valtieri ( Dark Brotherhood

Eating the Beating Heart from Msirae Faythung in Mehrunes’ Razor infects you with Porphyric Hemophilia and Cannibal’s Prion.

Join the Order of the Virtuous Blood, a local vampire-slaying guild in Imperial City Temple District, to encounter vampires early.

How to cure vampirism

No matter how you contracted Porphyric Hemophilia in Oblivion Remastered, there’s only one surefire way to cure the affliction: magic. You must visit and speak to Raminus Polus at the Arcane University in Imperial City.

From Raminus, it’s a whole slew of different tasks and referrals, including Count Janus Gassildor of Skingrad, before you’ll wind up with the ingredients and potion necessary for a Cure Vampirism Potion.

Once you complete the quest, which involves acquiring Grand Soul Gems, a list of ingredients, and enlisting the Countess, you must still pay for the concoction. It ranges in price from 250 gold to 10,000 gold, depending on your level.

Best of luck, blood-sucker!



Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.