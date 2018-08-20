The next set of graphics cards from Nvidia will start at $600 and go all the way up to $1,200, the company announced today, promising that the new RTX lineup will come out in September. Third-party versions will run a bit cheaper, from $500-$1,000.



The most powerful entry in Nvidia’s option is the new RTX 2080 Ti, followed by the 2080, and then the 2070. Even with prices having stabilized from the great cryptocurrency boom that started late last year, these beefy GPUs are going to cost you:

Nvidia promises “6X the performance of previous-generation graphics cards” and many other technical bells and whistles, although I’m not sure how many games these days are even maxing out the capabilities of the company’s current most powerful card, the 1080 Ti.