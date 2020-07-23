Now This Is Some Nintendo LEGO

Anyone left as disappointed by Nintendo’s first LEGO offerings as I was—I wanted huge Mushroom Kingdom/Hyrule playsets!—can find solace in the fact that, since this is LEGO we’re talking about, you can just make and remake whatever the hell you want.



So @crownavy took the weird blocky Mario figure that’s shipping with the first official sets and...gave him a Mario mech suit to climb in and out of.

Great, now I don’t only want more Nintendo mechs, I want a Mario game based on it where instead of breaking blocks to wear suits you climb into giant mech versions of Mushroom Kingdom inhabitants and wreck shit.

Via Go Nintendo.