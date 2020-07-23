Now This Is Some Nintendo LEGO

Anyone left as disappointed by Nintendo’s first LEGO offerings as I was—I wanted huge Mushroom Kingdom/Hyrule playsets!—can find solace in the fact that, since this is LEGO we’re talking about, you can just make and remake whatever the hell you want.
So @crownavy took the weird blocky Mario figure that’s shipping with the first official sets and...gave him a Mario mech suit to climb in and out of.
Great, now I don’t only want more Nintendo mechs, I want a Mario game based on it where instead of breaking blocks to wear suits you climb into giant mech versions of Mushroom Kingdom inhabitants and wreck shit.
Via Go Nintendo.
DISCUSSION
Mario Hulkbuster armor?