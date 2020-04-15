Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Now, There Are Evangelion Themed Tamagotchi

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japanevangelionanimekotakueast
1
Illustration for article titled Now, There Are iEvangelion/i Themed Tamagotchi
Screenshot: バンダイ公式チャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

In 1996, the Tamagotchi was first launched in Japan. The pet-sim toys were a smash hit. Now, in 2020, Tamagotchi is back and getting special Evangelion themed versions. 

There are Rei, Asuka, and Eva-01 Test Type themed Tamagotchis going on sale in Japan this June, with the Tamagotchi featuring special Eva-themed animations.

Illustration for article titled Now, There Are iEvangelion/i Themed Tamagotchi
Screenshot: Bandai
So cool, right?

Illustration for article titled Now, There Are iEvangelion/i Themed Tamagotchi
Screenshot: Bandai

This is an excellent idea for Tamagotchis. No word yet, however, on an international release.

