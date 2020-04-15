Now, There Are Evangelion Themed Tamagotchi

Screenshot : バンダイ公式チャンネル

In 1996, the Tamagotchi was first launched in Japan. The pet-sim toys were a smash hit. Now, in 2020, Tamagotchi is back and getting special Evangelion themed versions.



There are Rei, Asuka, and Eva-01 Test Type themed Tamagotchis going on sale in Japan this June, with the Tamagotchi featuring special Eva-themed animations.

This is an excellent idea for Tamagotchis. No word yet, however, on an international release.