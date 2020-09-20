Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Now Super Mario 64 Is Running On A Sega Dreamcast

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:super mario 64
super mario 64dreamcastsega dreamcastnintendokotaku core
1
Save
Gif: Fred Wood

Seeing Super Mario 64 running on a PlayStation 2 was one thing, but there’s something even more unsettling/impressive about seeing it playable on a Sega console.

Advertisement

This is the same story as last week: now that Super Mario 64's source code has been reverse-engineered, it’s possible to compile the game to run natively on different platforms, without the need for an emulator.

Advertisement

So this is Mario 64 actually running on the Dreamcast. Just...without sound at the moment (these things are still very much a work in progress).

The version was put together by mrneo240 in less than a week, and again, this video was made by Fred Woodwho also makes games!—and like the PS2 version this is a speedrun, only with the added nightmare of having to use the Dreamcast’s controller to play Mario 64, which must have been deeply odd (in terms of button placement at least.

I look forward to posting another of these soon, maybe for the Atari Jaguar.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

The Best Dreamcast Games

Nvidia Sorry That Bots Bought A Ton Of RTX 3080s

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Is My New Favorite Gaming Phone

DISCUSSION

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett

i love this case so much