Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Now For Some Beautiful Grand Theft Auto Poetry

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:grand theft auto
grand theft autopoetrykotaku corehumor
Illustration for article titled Now For Some Beautiful iGrand Theft Auto/i Poetry
Screenshot: Reb Day

Here is a beautiful idea. An idea involving writing down the off-hand stuff people will mutter at a TV screen while playing video games, and turning it into literature.

This is Reb Day, who in addition to singing catchy pop tunes also has no idea why she’s being shot at:

If you’re on mobile and can’t see those properly, here they are:

undefined
Screenshot: Reb Day
undefined
Screenshot: Reb Day
undefined
Screenshot: Reb Day
undefined
Screenshot: Reb Day

I would buy an entire book of these. Especially if it also included chapters on Street Fighter and Mario Kart.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

