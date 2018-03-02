Today on Highlight Reel we have normal human standing, Fortnite moments, PUBG sadists, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Oblivion - Sorry sir, this snow’s no good, it’s going back to the factory. - Adam Feor
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Do I need to worry about you? - Froster25
- DOOM -Chekov1701
- Breath of the Wild - im done with botw nothing i can do will ever top this - Finito-1994
- Hunt: Showdown - Butch Justice - The Geef
- Metal Gear Survive - Talk About Overkill - Stoiker Kalei
- NBA 2k18 - When she asks if u ready for round 2 - A_Broderos
- Rainbow Six Siege - king576877
- Overwatch - sonic arrow lobotomy - Donpunchman
- Monster Hunter: World - B-52 Whack-A-Mole - Oddsign
- Monster Hunter: World - have mercy - Suladan79
- PUBG - Is this torture? | PUBG Baiting (15) - Benjoi’s Battlegrounds
- Fortnite BR - Last 2 players were both bush campers. I had to teach them that bushes are not ok to sit in late game. - Auclyn
- Fortnite BR - Reviving The Lazy way - JIMBO
- Fortnite BR - Vznoms
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - GoodNICE
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!