Nobody Played Godfall On PS5, So It’s Coming To PS4

When the PlayStation 5 launched last fall, it did so with a stacked lineup of games, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a total remake of Demon’s Souls, Astro’s Playroom, and...oh, right, Godfall! The Gearbox-published action game didn’t exactly take off like a rocket ship on PlayStation 5 or PC, so now it’s coming to PlayStation 4.

Rumors have swirled around a potential PS4 release of Godfall since the spring. Today, Gearbox confirmed the news during its otherwise low-key E3 press conference. It’ll land on August 10.

Godfall first released alongside the PS5 on November 12, 2020. As far as action games go, it was a genuinely solid one, with eye-popping visuals and some satisfying hack-and-slash gameplay. But amid the other heavy hitters of the season—including third-party super-blockbusters like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla—it never gained a foothold.

Alongside the new platform, Godfall is getting an endgame expansion called Fire and Darkness. In addition to a ton of new enemies, like dragons and ogres, it’ll also add more than 50 new valorplate skins. Here’s a trailer:

Between the flashy lights and cheesy one-liners like, “What fun is death when death is the end of our fun?” it looks quite neat, something that could really breathe life into– Oh, no, I’m totally going to download Godfall again, aren’t I?



There’s also an odd wrinkle to this: Typically, cross-gen games release in tandem (like Bugsnax or the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) or receive next-gen updates months after the fact (see, for instance, Friday’s launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order). Unless I’m missing something, Godfall’s PS4 version is one of if not the first major game to receive a surprise backward-compatible update. When it comes to the technological arms race, they say you can’t kill progress, but if progress gets in the way of the bottom line, hey, maybe we can push it back a bit, right? It’s still nearly impossible to get a PS5, after all.



