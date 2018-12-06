Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Disney is researching ways to better capture and portray human teeth in video games and movies. And you can’t research human teeth without unsettling imagery.



As Motherboard reports, a team of researchers at Disney have published a paper called Appearance Capture and Modeling of Human Teeth, which is fine and interesting and scientific, but it’s the accompanying video—showing how they’re capturing images of “live teeth”—that we’re here for.

I’m not sure realistic teeth are worth the horror of having seen this.

OK now I’m very sure. Simple polygons will be fine, thanks.