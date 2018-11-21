Screenshot: No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Count your blessings, interlopers. No Man’s Sky is getting a surprise update, called Visions, for Thanksgiving.

This update doesn’t appear to be quite as hefty as previous ones, but it’s still introducing new biomes, outer space creatures, and more community events. The update will launch tomorrow while many Americans are chowing down on turkey and green beans. That’s a lot to be thankful for, in my opinion.

“We really do listen and respond to the voices of our most passionate players,” No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games said in a press release today, adding that they’d sent out a survey to players last month to ask where to guide the game. “Visions and The Abyss have already addressed two of the top key areas, improving so many aspects of underwater and planetary exploration.”

I’m excited to see all the new things that Hello Games is giving players to discover—after I wake up from a post-Thanksgiving nap, that is.